Wednesday AM Web Weather
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will shift east today with continued warm temperatures and typical afternoon winds. Expect a forecasted high of 85 degrees in Reno. Low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring stronger winds Thursday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lesser breezes arrive Friday and into the weekend behind the cold front. Temperatures will cool to around average for Friday through early next week.
