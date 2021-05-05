Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will shift east today with continued warm temperatures and typical afternoon winds. Expect a forecasted high of 85 degrees in Reno. Low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring stronger winds Thursday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lesser breezes arrive Friday and into the weekend behind the cold front. Temperatures will cool to around average for Friday through early next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

