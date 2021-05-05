REMSA paramedics needed, thankful for mutual aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - REMSA says it’s always ready in times of emergency. But as more and more calls come in, the need for more EMS personnel is ever-present.

“We see people on the worst day of their life.”

Each year, REMSA sees about a 4% rise in 911 calls.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve responded on a little over 25,000 calls,” Adam Heinz, Executive Director of Integrated Health with REMSA said.

Of those calls, Heinz says more than 30% are not considered emergencies. He added, “Either no care was provided because the complaint doesn’t require it or first aid level care and so that is not what ambulances are intended for.”

But when a call is an emergency, Heinz says REMSA is supported by surrounding agencies through the mutual aid agreement, whether it’s receiving a high amount of calls or caring for multiple victims.

“We’re thankful for partners like Carson City, Truckee, Truckee Meadows Fire, Reno Fire, and Storey County that will come to our aid at any time when we need them.”

As the number of calls continues to increase, so does the need for more paramedics.

Heinz added, “We’re recruiting from across the nation.”

He says the EMT shortage is partly caused by mane leaving the healthcare field due to COVID-19.

The bottom line - never hesitate to call for help.

“No matter what vehicle shows up, either it’s red or white or blue, it’s in the interest of providing high-quality compassionate care to our patients.”

If you’re interested in becoming an EMT, click here. REMSA doesn’t want financial reasons to be a barrier in your choice to work in EMS. Heinz says they hope to find grant opportunities or funding to help cover some of the cost.

