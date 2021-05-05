Police looking for missing Reno teen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a missing teen in the northwest section of town on Tuesday. According to RPD, the 17-year-old was last seen by his mother around 5:30 p.m. at his home on Gypsum Road off of N. Virginia Street.

The teen’s name is Preston Armstrong and he is said to be 5′7″ tall with a skinny build. Preston was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers. Preston is special needs and requires medication for his autism and ADHD.

RPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Preston so he can reunited with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

