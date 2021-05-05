Advertisement

Hot Havana Nights Event

Safe Embrace is committed to ending the cycle of domestic violence and sexual violence with innovative prevention and intervention services.(WIS)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Havana Nights is fast approaching.

This is your chance to get out of the house and enjoy a 1940′s Cuban-style night of fun.

You’ll see old antique cars, Havana cigar rollers, enjoy salsa dancing with professional instructors, Cuban food, and a live auction.

The money raised will go toward Safe Embrace. It’s a non-profit committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence with a shelter to provide victim’s and their pets protection from their abusers.      

Tickets are quickly selling out.

“Right now we only have 300 tickets available. We’re a little over half sold out already so yeah if you want to get a ticket buy a table be a sponsor get online safe embrace.org and get online today because it will sell out,” said Safe Embrace President, Jed Spendlove.

You have plenty of time to prepare for this big night out.

Hot Havana Nights is a little more than four weeks away on Saturday, June 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will be at 235 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89501 Tickets start at $85.

