Early-morning fire destroys Sparks garage

The Sparks Fire Department battles a garage fire on C Street on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
The Sparks Fire Department battles a garage fire on C Street on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:17 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a garage at a home on the 1900 block of C Street. Firefighters say it also threatened nearby power lines.

It was reported just after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

People living in nearby houses were evacuated, but later allowed to return home.

Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt. They are still working to determine how the fire started.

