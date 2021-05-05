Early-morning fire destroys Sparks garage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a garage at a home on the 1900 block of C Street. Firefighters say it also threatened nearby power lines.

It was reported just after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

People living in nearby houses were evacuated, but later allowed to return home.

Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt. They are still working to determine how the fire started.

