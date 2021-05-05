Cold case: Foul play suspected in Reno woman’s disappearance in 2005

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday marks 16 years since Jennifer Casper-Ross of Reno went missing.

The wife and mother would have been 46 years old this year. While it is presumed Jennifer is no longer alive, the Reno Police Department is still actively investigating the case and believes foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Reno Police Department detectives would like to speak with the cab driver who drove Jennifer from the Peppermill Casino to the Reno/Sparks cab company the night she went missing.

According to a press release, Jennifer was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on May 5, 2005. She had been at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino with a friend earlier that morning. Afterwards she went to the Reno Sparks Cab Company on Gentry Way east of Yori Avenue. She stopped by there to visit her mother Carla Casper Brown, who worked there, but Carla was not there at the time.

Jennifer was very intoxicated and didn’t have enough money to pay her cab fare. Police said she ran from the business when she discovered her mother was not there, breaking her high-heels in the process and climbed over a fence at the back of the business. Investigators said a few minutes before she vanished, Jennifer called her father in Las Vegas and said she needed to go to Las Vegas. She was never heard from again.

Her husband Sean Ross reported to police that he came home the night before her disappearance and found her intoxicated with cuts on her wrist, and saying she needed to leave. She reportedly had her clothes and family photos packed in a bag.

Sean reported her disappearance to police. He filed for divorce three months later and took custody of their son.

Police said Jennifer had been fired from her job as an exotic dancer a week before she went missing.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or the location of her body is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900, keyword – SW.

