Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EB I80 is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi.
McQueen High School teacher identified as pedestrian killed on I-80
Crash on South Virginia causes power outages in the area
South Virginia reopens between Moana and Gentry after hit-and-run crash
The Board of County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. for a special meeting regarding...
State approves Washoe County’s COVID reopening plan
Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.
Trespassing death under investigation in Wellington
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Man dead in Stagecoach standoff

Latest News

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
President Joe Biden gives update on the implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
President Biden lays out American Rescue Plan implementation
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign