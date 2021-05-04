Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weather will warm through the first half of this week and then cool Thursday into the weekend. A trough of low pressure will bring increasing wind and clouds Thursday and Friday, with cooler temperatures. This change looks like another dry one. There is some uncertainty for Mother’s Day Weekend. it looks close to average temperature-wise, but the storm track location is still not a lock. Stay tuned. -Jeff

