Tuesday AM Web Weather

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:31 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For today and Wednesday, the warming trend will continue, with today about 10 degrees warmer than Monday, followed by another 5 degree increase on Wednesday. This will bring Wednesday`s highs into the mid 80s for lower elevations and 70s for Sierra valleys. Low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring stronger winds Thursday, followed by temperatures cooling to near average Friday through early next week with breezy conditions at times.

8 Day Forecast
