Trespassing death under investigation in Wellington
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed after reportedly trespassing at a home in Topaz Ranch Estates.
It was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 on Topaz Ranch Drive near Granite Way in Wellington.
The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and all involved parties have been identified.
