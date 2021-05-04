Trespassing death under investigation in Wellington

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed after reportedly trespassing at a home in Topaz Ranch Estates.

It was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 on Topaz Ranch Drive near Granite Way in Wellington.

The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and all involved parties have been identified.

