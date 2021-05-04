Scam warning: Caller tells parent that their child has been kidnapped

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A warning from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after a parent received a phone call that their daughter had been kidnapped.

Authorities said the caller claimed to have kidnapped the parent’s adult daughter, and even knew the daughter’s name. The parent told authorities they could hear a female screaming in the background.

The caller then instructed the parent to go to the Walmart in Gardnerville and wait for further instructions.

Patrol units with the sheriff’s office met the parent at Walmart, and determined that the parent’s daughter had not been kidnapped.

The sheriff’s office believes the caller was going to tell the parent to buy gift cards from Walmart and give the numbers over the phone to pay the “ransom” for the daughter.

This is the second reported kidnapping call within the last several months, the sheriff’s office said. In both cases, the parents stated the caller had an accent. The sheriff’s office said it is highly likely that these callers are from outside the United States. Also, these criminals usually use a “spoof” telephone number to conceal the actual telephone number they are calling from.

If you receive one of these calls, contact the sheriff’s office at (775) 782-5126 before paying anything.

