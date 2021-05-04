South Virginia closed between Moana and Gentry after hit and run crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - South Virginia Street is closed in both directions from Moana to Gentry Way while NV Energy works to repair power poles knocked over in a hit and run crash.

The crash happened just before 2:30 on Tuesday. Police say a white Mercedes was driving southbound on Virginia when it hit an SUV turning into a parking lot. The Mercedes also hit a power pole, causing one of the cars to ignite. A fuse box also blew inside the nearby Vagabond Inn lobby, which caused minimal fire damage.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Four people in the Mercedes fled the scene and were described as men wearing dark clothes.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs are a factor, but speed was.

Nearly 1,600 people are without power after a crash on South Virginia Street near the Vagabond Inn. NV Energy says they expect power to be restored at 5:30 a.m..

