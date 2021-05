RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol confirms a pedestrian is dead after being hit on I-80 near Mogul.

It happened around 7:15 A.M. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. NHP says the crash involved a semi truck. Eastbound lanes will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Expect delays and lane closures E/B IR-80 and Mogul for a crash involving a CMV and a pedestrian. Avoid the area and utilize alternate routes. — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) May 4, 2021

