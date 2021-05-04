Multi-year improvement project underway on Mount Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A multi-year project is underway on Mount Rose Highway. Drivers should anticipate shoulder and single lane closures on Mount Rose Highway summit to Incline Village and State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to near Sand Harbor Park.

NDOT will repave nearly 15 miles of the highway. “These section of highways have not been repaved for approximately 14 years,” said NDOT Meg Ragonese.

She continued, “It is time to repave these highways for a smoother and safer drive, to also rehabilitate them from the continuing winter time freeze thaw cycle that they do see up there in the Tahoe area.”

NDOT said to be extra careful driving in the area. “Over the coming years that whole transition to single lane closures and major roadways paving operations will result in about 30 minute time travel delays.”

Beginning now through fall, commercial trucks with area breaks are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mount Rose Highway.

