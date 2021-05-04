Advertisement

Greater Nevada Field announces 4th at the Field event

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Greater Nevada Field announced Tuesday it is hosting the first-ever 4th at the Field event on July 4.

“For the first time in nearly a decade, the Aces won’t be in Reno on July 4,” Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein said. “But the best fireworks show in Reno is still going to happen at Greater Nevada Field. 4th at the Field will be THE spot to safely enjoy 4th of July in Reno.”

The Reno Aces will be on the road for a series against the Tacoma Rainiers, but organizers still invite the community to come to Greater Nevada Field starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature music by Jackson Michelson, games, contests, and fireworks. Tickets are $20.

For more information on 4th at the Field, please visit greaternevadafield.com.

