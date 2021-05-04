FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.
The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.
The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.
The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.
