Crews put out brush fire in Spanish Springs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District extinguished a brush fire in Spanish Springs on Monday.

It was reported around 4:30 p.m. May 3 in the foothills west of Jamon Drive near the Walmart on Los Altos and Pyramid Highway.

Officials said the 1.7 acre brush fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any buildings.

