Community input wanted for City of Reno’s parks and open space plan

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno wants your input on its Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Service (PROS) Plan.

They are asking the community to weigh in online through a survey.

The survey is offered in both English and Spanish. For more information, click here.

The plan’s goal is to identify current and planned park and recreation facilities, along with a funding strategy for construction and operation of the facilities.

According to a press release: “This effort will help implement recreation strategies of the City of Reno’s Relmagine Reno Master Plan, including supporting active lifestyles among residents of all ages, and ensuring effective, efficient, and equitable delivery of City services and infrastructure.”

When complete, the new PROS Service Plan will contain the following:

· Support for policy levels of service, consistent with the Relmagine Reno Master Plan.

· Description and maps of the facilities, improvements or projects to be constructed, the standards of such construction, and the services to be provided.

· Cost estimates for land acquisition, construction, operations and maintenance.

· Financial plan showing how the proposed services are to be provided and funded; this will include capital and operations costs.

