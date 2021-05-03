Advertisement

Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 79 new cases, 192 recoveries

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MAY 3 Washoe County Health officials on Monday reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and 192 recoveries. The numbers reflect data over the last three days.

No deaths were reported.

The breakdown of cases/recoveries is as follows:

Saturday, May 1: 27 cases, 65 recoveries

Sunday, May 2: 23 cases, 50 recoveries

Monday, May 3: 29 cases, 77 recoveries

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Washoe County, per the State’s COVID-19 Dashboard, is at 5.8 percent, which is down from 6.7 percent on April 25.

More than 200,000 Washoe County residents have had their vaccines initiated.

The number of Washoe County residents fully vaccinated is 136,469 or 35.65 percent of the population.

To see previous COVID-19 numbers for Washoe County, click here.

