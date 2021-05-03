Washoe Co. Commissioners to revisit COVID reopening plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. for a Special Meeting. Commissioners will revisit the county’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Enforcement Plan.

The county’s latest plan was not endorsed by all entities. The state let counties manage control on Saturday, except for Washoe county because it has yet to move forward with a plan.

According to Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro the new plan will require social distancing for the month of May.

“We think we are in pretty good shape and we will be able to have an endorsed plan approved by the Board on Monday and sent to the State Task Force and get to local authority, we are hoping by end of the day Monday.”

Beginning June 1 Governor Sisolak will lift all capacity limits.

