Search on for owner of urn found in Fernley driveway

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on an urn that was found in someone’s driveway in Fernley.

The ashes were reported to deputies on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The box is engraved with the name “William J. Stoll” with dates reading 1936 to 2013.

In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said: “As much as the deputy is enjoying the company of his new partner, he would very much like to return him home!”

If you have any information, call 775-575-3383.

