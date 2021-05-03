Monday AM Web Weather
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:53 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The warming trend continues with near average temperatures today and 80′s making a return. High pressure will build over the west coast with warming temperatures through mid-week. Pacific low pressure will bring increased winds Thursday and Friday along with cooler temperatures into next weekend, but precipitation chances remain low through the weekend.
