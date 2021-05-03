Advertisement

LCSO responds to ‘law enforcement emergency’ in Stagecoach

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Stagecoach to shelter in place while they respond to what they called a “law enforcement emergency.”

The area affected is Pawnee Drive and Iroquois Trail.

According to a Facebook post: “We are asking that if you live in or around that area to please shelter in place until further notice.”

