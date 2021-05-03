Crews respond to hit and run in central Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after responding to a hit and run in central Reno.

It happened just before 7:00 near the corner of Wrondel Way and Margrave Dr.

Police say a car crashed through the fence of a home and the fire pit prevented it from making contact with the house.

No injuries have been reported, and no description of the suspect has been released.

