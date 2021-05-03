Advertisement

Crews respond to hit and run in central Reno

Police say a fire pit prevented the car from hitting the house
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after responding to a hit and run in central Reno.

It happened just before 7:00 near the corner of Wrondel Way and Margrave Dr.

Police say a car crashed through the fence of a home and the fire pit prevented it from making contact with the house.

No injuries have been reported, and no description of the suspect has been released.

Local businesses react to the 2nd cancellation of Burning Man due to COVID
Nevada defense has big day in Silver and Blue Spring Game
