Virginia City Chili on the Comstock returns May 22-May 23

The Virginia City Chili on the Comstock.
The Virginia City Chili on the Comstock.(RAD Strategies)
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The 38th Virginia City Chili on the Comstock and Craft Beer Tour returns May 22 and May 23.

For safety purposes, the number of tickets sold will be limited.

Also, the merchants and booths will be spread out in zones around Virginia City.

Tickets allow people to sample from 12 chili booths, four in each of the three chili zones, or sample beers in each of the chili zones. Beer sampling is also available in saloons. The Chili & Craft Beer Sampling Combo allows ticket holders to try 12 chili samples and 12 craft beer samples.

Both local and professional chefs will participate.

Advance ticket sales: Tickets to sample chili only are $25. Beer sampling tour tickets are $30. The sampling combo costs $45.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. each day.

People must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

