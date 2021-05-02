Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in North Las Vegas fatal shooting

North Las Vegas Police Department badge
North Las Vegas Police Department badge(North Lake Vegas Police Department)
May. 2, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in North Las Vegas say they are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

They say detectives went to an apartment complex about 10:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Shortly after arriving at the apartment complex, police received more reports about a shooting between vehicles. Police then found a vehicle that hit the center median near an intersection.

They also found a man believed to be in his 20s near the vehicle who had been shot multiple times. Medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he died. His name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police say the shooting isn’t believed to be a random act of violence and they are searching for a suspect.  

