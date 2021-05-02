Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers OK budgets, prep for end-of-session sprint

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers have voted to approve the budgets for numerous state agencies.

They funded new positions in the Colorado River Commission and the state public health department, which plans to create a new Office of Data Analytics.

The early morning finance committee meeting was the first time in the 2021 legislative session that lawmakers convened over weekend.

With only a month left until the part-time Legislature adjourns, it marked the beginning of a final sprint during which lawmakers will make final changes to the state budget and vote to change state law.

