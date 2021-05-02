Nevada lawmakers OK budgets, prep for end-of-session sprint

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers have voted to approve the budgets for numerous state agencies.

They funded new positions in the Colorado River Commission and the state public health department, which plans to create a new Office of Data Analytics.

The early morning finance committee meeting was the first time in the 2021 legislative session that lawmakers convened over weekend.

With only a month left until the part-time Legislature adjourns, it marked the beginning of a final sprint during which lawmakers will make final changes to the state budget and vote to change state law.

