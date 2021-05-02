Nevada defense has big day in Silver and Blue Spring Game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a number of starters out for Saturday’s Silver and Blue Spring Game it is tough to gauge just how important the play on the field was.

The Blue team, comprised of mostly available starters from a season ago, took on the Silver Team - players looking for roster spots and playing time.

After spotting the Silver Team 21 points to start the game, the Blue Team walked away with a 35-28 win.

Notes:

Melquan Stovall, Elijah Cooks, Tyson Williams, JoJuan Claiborne, Kieran Clark, Jack Powers, Avery Morrow, Avery Carrington, Chris Whittaker, Jermaine Ledbetter, Frank Poso, RJ Taylor, Adam Lopez, Curtis Bonam, Teivis Tuioti, and Sam Hammond were listed as unavailable for the Blue Team. Carson Strong also did not play.

Berdale Robins, Tyriq Mack, and Jordan Lee had interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Devonte Lee, Romeo Doubs, and Justin Lockhart had touchdowns on the offensive end.

Nate Cox, Hamish McClure, Jake Barlage, and Jonah Chong got reps at quarterback.

Dom Peterson and Daniel Grzesiak shined on the defensive line. Both had multiple sacks.

