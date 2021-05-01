Advertisement

Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus at the opening night of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. On Saturday, May 1, casino capacity limits in Las Vegas increase to 80% and person-to-person distancing drops from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters). (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas has been jammed lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment.

Casino capacity limits on the Strip on Saturday increase again, to 80%, and person-to-person distancing drops to 3 feet. Masks are still required.

The boom began as casino occupancy went from 35% to 50% on March 15 under state health guidelines. Analysts point to pent-up demand, available rooms and federal coronavirus relief checks.

Economic markers now are ringing up a revival on the neon resort corridor that was was ghostly quiet a year ago. And casinos have reported four slot jackpots worth upward of $1 million in the last week.

