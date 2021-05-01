Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas has been jammed lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment.

Casino capacity limits on the Strip on Saturday increase again, to 80%, and person-to-person distancing drops to 3 feet. Masks are still required.

The boom began as casino occupancy went from 35% to 50% on March 15 under state health guidelines. Analysts point to pent-up demand, available rooms and federal coronavirus relief checks.

Economic markers now are ringing up a revival on the neon resort corridor that was was ghostly quiet a year ago. And casinos have reported four slot jackpots worth upward of $1 million in the last week.

