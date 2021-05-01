Truckee Meadows: Volunteers clean up 45 tons of trash, 10 tons of weeds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 650 volunteers helped clean up the Reno area on Saturday, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful said.

The Great Community Cleanup had people working at 23 sites throughout the community.

Initial estimates are that more than 45 tons of trash and more than 10 tons of invasive weeds were cleaned up.

“With the onset of the pandemic last year, KTMB’s Great Community Cleanup had to be postponed and completely reorganized for the first time in 16 years,” KTMB Community Programs Manager Sophie Butler said in a statement. “It is so rewarding to see so much enthusiasm from our community to come out to help make our community a more beautiful, safer, and cleaner place to live after the turmoil of last year.”

Trash picked up included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture and an abandoned recreational vehicle.

Volunteers also spread mulch in parks, planted 16 trees to improve the urban tree canopy and planted almost 1,000 native plants to promote a natural ecology.

