Top Democrats urge unity behind Newsom in California recall

In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state...
In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. The California Democratic Party is gathering for its annual convention on the heels of a recall against Newsom reaching the signature threshold to qualify for the ballot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE/Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison was among the speakers who addressed the California Democratic Party’s annual convention Saturday.

The event, held virtually due to the pandemic, took on a more muted tone than past conventions, when thousands gathered in person to debate policy and the party’s direction.

Newsom is expected to address the delegates in pre-recorded remarks airing later Saturday. They’ll also hear from Vice President Kamala Harris, who launched her political career in California.

