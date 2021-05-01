Advertisement

Sisolak to have Nevada COVID-19 task force step back June 1

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The face mask is themed after the Vegas Golden Knights' mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)(STEVE MARCUS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The coronavirus task force that Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed a year ago to handle the state’s pandemic response will stop meeting regularly after June 1.

That’s the date the Democratic governor has set for lifting coronavirus mitigation restrictions except for mask mandates statewide.

Sisolak said Friday that Caleb Cage also will step down as COVID-19 response director and return to the Nevada System of Higher Education with a promotion to the vice-chancellor of workforce development and chief innovation officer. Sisolak said the pandemic isn’t over, but state response efforts will focus on mass vaccination of state residents.

