Local businesses react to the 2nd cancellation of Burning Man due to COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno arch serves as a gateway for thousands of people who head to the playa to celebrate Burning Man, but COVID-19 is interfering once again.

The Melting Pot located on South Virginia Street is a popular spot for burners. About 20% of their profit comes from the sales they make during Burning Man each year. Eric Baron, the owner said with the event being canceled he is having to adapt and sell other items to bring in more revenue.

“Burners would fill up all the hotel rooms before and after, and all the ice places, all the rental places and you name it,” said Baron.

According to Burning Man organizers, the event brings more than 80,000 people to Northern Nevada. They made an estimate of more than $60 million in local economic impact.

“We are the last big jump-off spot where all the big box stores are where people could get supplies,” Baron said.

Bertha Miranda’s is finding ways to bring in more business to their restaurant. Bertha Miranda, the owner said with the pandemic and the cancelation of events things have been challenging, but our community has never failed in support.

“I think it is one of the busiest events that bring goodness for everybody,” said Miranda.

Miranda said during the month of Burning Man their sales nearly double. She hopes that with the easing of restrictions things can get back to a sense of normal.

“It’s been terrible but we hope there will be a change with the local authorities and that we will be able to keep going,” Miranda said.

