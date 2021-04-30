Washoe County CCW permit appointment slots expanded

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office returns to first-come, first-serve appointments on Fridays for people applying for permits to carry concealed weapons.

There will be 42 appointments available through the WCSO Administrative Bureau every Friday. They run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Doors open about 7:45 a.m. A staff member will distribute slots for appointments. Once all slots have been filled, people are encouraged to keep their previously scheduled appointments or tr again the next Friday.

Social distancing is enforced so people should remain in their vehicles until their appointment times. Applicants need their firearms safety certificates.

Due to high demand, online appointments are booked out 120 days. The sheriff’s office said first-come, first-served Fridays are an attempt to ease the crunch.

