Advertisement

Virtual workshop on real estate investing for women

Home in Reno
Home in Reno(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local expert believes investing in real estate can help empower women to take control of their finances to support themselves and their families.

“There is still 100% the opportunity for locals to succeed in our housing market.”

Shivani Peterson, Mortgage Advisor

Real estate and buying a home can be intimidating for anyone, but Reno Mortgage Advisor Shivani Peterson says it doesn’t have to be.

“I truly believe that homeownership changes the course of someone’s life,” Peterson said, “I think that if you own your home, you’re better prepared to withstand an economic event like we just saw in the last year.”

As a woman, she knows firsthand the challenges that come with providing for your family.

Peterson added, “We lead very very busy lives. We’re also often being pulled in multiple directions, whether it’s being a wife, being a mother, a business owner, working a full-time job.”

That’s why she’s creating a space for women to have a seat at the table and obtain financial security, confidently.

“Whether you’re single or married, already a homeowner or a future homeowner, whether you have ever thought about real estate investing or maybe just want to own your own home and that’s it, this will give you the information you need to start setting these small building blocks, tangible strategies,” Peterson said.

She’s hosting a virtual workshop led by local women to provide skills and strategies you can use to make your money work for you.

Peterson added, “Yes, prices are high right now, but everything we see about the data and where the Washoe County housing market is going, it’s continued to go up. So we know that even if you invest now, you will still get a good return on that investment.”

Being financially safe looks different for everyone. She believes investing in real estate is just one way to help you get there.

“The more you learn about how to approach this market, the better positioned you’ll be so that you’re not acting emotionally in it and you’re making smart financial decisions.”

Shivani Peterson, Mortgage Advisor

The seminar is on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. To learn more about the panel and to register, click here. All proceeds will benefit the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot in Reno bar have died
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Four people are facing charges accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in Sparks....
Four arrested in catalytic converter theft in Sparks

Latest News

Oliver Ramirez
UPDATE: Missing boy found safe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe hosts open bar event to benefit those in need
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
Carson student heading to Dartmouth returns to grade school to inspire
A fire in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley. Photo by Ashley Sinfellow.
Sun Valley fire