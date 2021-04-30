Virtual workshop on real estate investing for women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local expert believes investing in real estate can help empower women to take control of their finances to support themselves and their families.

“There is still 100% the opportunity for locals to succeed in our housing market.”

Real estate and buying a home can be intimidating for anyone, but Reno Mortgage Advisor Shivani Peterson says it doesn’t have to be.

“I truly believe that homeownership changes the course of someone’s life,” Peterson said, “I think that if you own your home, you’re better prepared to withstand an economic event like we just saw in the last year.”

As a woman, she knows firsthand the challenges that come with providing for your family.

Peterson added, “We lead very very busy lives. We’re also often being pulled in multiple directions, whether it’s being a wife, being a mother, a business owner, working a full-time job.”

That’s why she’s creating a space for women to have a seat at the table and obtain financial security, confidently.

“Whether you’re single or married, already a homeowner or a future homeowner, whether you have ever thought about real estate investing or maybe just want to own your own home and that’s it, this will give you the information you need to start setting these small building blocks, tangible strategies,” Peterson said.

She’s hosting a virtual workshop led by local women to provide skills and strategies you can use to make your money work for you.

Peterson added, “Yes, prices are high right now, but everything we see about the data and where the Washoe County housing market is going, it’s continued to go up. So we know that even if you invest now, you will still get a good return on that investment.”

Being financially safe looks different for everyone. She believes investing in real estate is just one way to help you get there.

“The more you learn about how to approach this market, the better positioned you’ll be so that you’re not acting emotionally in it and you’re making smart financial decisions.”

The seminar is on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. To learn more about the panel and to register, click here. All proceeds will benefit the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.