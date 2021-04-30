Advertisement

Two arrested in multiple car burglaries in Carson City and Lyon County

David Bennett and Katerina Rakow are suspected in multiple vehicle burglaries throughout Carson City and Lyon County.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities arrested a man and woman suspected in multiple car burglaries throughout Carson City and Lyon County.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on a home in Storey County on April 28, 2021 and arrested David Bennett and Katerina Rakow.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Bennett and Rakow confessed to their involvement in the burglaries.

Investigators said Bennett used a tool to break windows to get into victim’s cars. Stolen property and evidence from the burglaries was reportedly found inside the home and the car Bennett and Rakow used in the alleged crimes.

Bennett and Rakow are in custody at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Bennett is charged with Burglary of a motor vehicle, Fraudulent use of a credit card and Obtaining money under false pretenses. Rakow is charged with Burglary of a motor vehicle and Conspiracy to commit burglary.

