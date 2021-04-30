Senate Bill 320 takes aim at food delivery platforms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food delivery services have taken off during the pandemic, but they aren’t always good for local businesses. Senate Bill 320, which is currently making its way through the Nevada Legislature, is aiming to increase communication between these services and businesses.

If made into law, SB 302 would require delivery services to ask for permission before including a business on their platform. Southcreek Pizza Company in South Reno was listed on Uber Eats without the owner’s permission. This led to customers who were angry about wait times listed on Uber Eats. Those wait times we’re often way off compared to the quotes Southcreek would give.

In addition, the menu listed was old and the price of food was wrong. Southcreek Pizza Company’s owner, Ian Madan, felt Uber Eats made his business look bad.

“It just isn’t a solid representation of what we do because when we quote our customers, we have it so dialed in that we’re typically within about 5 minutes of what we quoted them,” said Madan. “When Uber Eats gets involved, we have no control over what they’re quoting people. Then the customers are calling us who have ordered on Uber Eats asking us where their food saying this is ridiculous.”

Madan says he had to jump through a lot of hoops just to file a claim. That claim also ended up going nowhere. The breakthrough came when Madan refused a delivery order by an Uber Eats driver. He got a call shortly after from customer service and was taken off the platform the next day.

As for Senate Bill 320, it passed through the Nevada Senate and has been referred to committee in the assembly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.