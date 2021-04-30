Advertisement

Senate Bill 320 takes aim at food delivery platforms

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food delivery services have taken off during the pandemic, but they aren’t always good for local businesses. Senate Bill 320, which is currently making its way through the Nevada Legislature, is aiming to increase communication between these services and businesses.

If made into law, SB 302 would require delivery services to ask for permission before including a business on their platform. Southcreek Pizza Company in South Reno was listed on Uber Eats without the owner’s permission. This led to customers who were angry about wait times listed on Uber Eats. Those wait times we’re often way off compared to the quotes Southcreek would give.

In addition, the menu listed was old and the price of food was wrong. Southcreek Pizza Company’s owner, Ian Madan, felt Uber Eats made his business look bad.

“It just isn’t a solid representation of what we do because when we quote our customers, we have it so dialed in that we’re typically within about 5 minutes of what we quoted them,” said Madan. “When Uber Eats gets involved, we have no control over what they’re quoting people. Then the customers are calling us who have ordered on Uber Eats asking us where their food saying this is ridiculous.”

Madan says he had to jump through a lot of hoops just to file a claim. That claim also ended up going nowhere. The breakthrough came when Madan refused a delivery order by an Uber Eats driver. He got a call shortly after from customer service and was taken off the platform the next day.

As for Senate Bill 320, it passed through the Nevada Senate and has been referred to committee in the assembly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot outside Reno bar identified
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Fire burning in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley.
Fire contained in Sun Valley

Latest News

This event will give you tangible strategies and steps you can take right now to start using...
Women Investing in Real Estate
Samantha Szesciorka is about to set out on a horse ride across the state of Nevada.
Local woman embarking on 550-mile horse ride
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot outside Reno bar identified
Fire burning in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley.
Fire contained in Sun Valley