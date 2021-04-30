Real I.D. deadline extended 18 months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Real I.D distinguishes itself with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. A person can get a real I.D. as he is getting his driver’s license or just wants a personal I.D. card. But, they must work for it; providing a birth certificate, social security, utility bill or other documents.

“The Real I.D. is response to the 911 terrorist attacks,” says Kevin Malone, spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. “All the terrorists had valid state driver’s licenses and I.D. cards. And that’s because we had 50 states with 50 different standards. So, the Real I.D. Act asked everyone to prove their identity once again to help clean up identity fraud. And it’s been very good at that,” he says.

The deadline to get a Real I.D has been moved to May of 2023. That doesn’t mean the DMV will stop issuing the I.D. Instead it means the TSA will require a Real I.D. or passport to board an airline. The I.D. is already required to enter federal buildings like a courthouse.

COVID forced the extension as the Nevada DMV and other states are behind on appointments.

Mandated by the federal government back in 2007, initially everyone was supposed to have a Real I.D. In Nevada alone it was estimated it would take $60,000,000 dollars to implement Real I.D.

By 2009 no state was in compliance. The deadline of 2013 became unrealistic.

Then there was a change in requirements

“They eventually made it optional, pushing the timeline which we have today,” says Malone.

By 2015 Nevada came into compliance with Real I.D.

The deadline was set to the fall of 2020. But because of business closures, social distancing and other COVID restrictions, the deadline was pushed to 2021.

Now residents have an 18th month extension.

https://dmvnv.com/realid.htm

