RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One male was transported with gunshot wounds after a shooting this afternoon in the area of Grove Street and Wrondel Way, the Reno Police Department said.

The Reno Police Department has blocked streets and set up crime scene time.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

