Pilot injured after small plane flips on runway in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - One person was injured after a small plane flipped over while landing at an airport in Plumas County.

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration told KOLO 8 News Now that an unregistered CGS Arrow Ultralight flipped on Runway 8 at the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth, Calif.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot lost control while landing.

The pilot was taken via CareFlight to Renown with moderate to severe injuries.

The FAA is investigating.

