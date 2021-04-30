Advertisement

Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.(Source: Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:45 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”

“In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime,” the attorneys said in a statement. “But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

A federal judge set a May 5 detention hearing and a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot outside Reno bar identified
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Fire burning in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley.
Fire contained in Sun Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Senate Bill 320 takes aim at food delivery platforms
The president's American Families Plan could reshape the American higher education system.
What Biden’s free college plan could mean for you
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador