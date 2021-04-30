Advertisement

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe hosts open bar event to benefit those in need

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe
Hard Rock Lake Tahoe(VANCE FOX | ©VanceFox.com)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, May 2 marks Hard Rock Lake Tahoe’s first Open Bar event! Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is welcoming guests to cheers for charity every Sunday in May during the all-new weekly open bar event at Center Bar, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Furthering their commitment to the community, all donations will benefit Bread & Broth, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

“We are thrilled to be able to donate to a great organization such as Bread & Broth as they continue their fight to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community,” said Eric Barbaro, Executive Director of Casino Marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. “The city of South Lake Tahoe has been so great to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino throughout the years and it’s an honor to give back and help make a positive impact in the community.”

No complimentary shots will be served. The casino and hotel are asking everyone to please drink responsibly. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, and team member training. For information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe’s health and safety protocols, visit HardRockCasinoLakeTahoe.com/safety.

