RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Clouds will move in overnight and filter the sunshine at times on a warm, breezy, Friday. Expect more wind and a cool-down over the weekend, as a trough of low pressure slides through the Pacific Northwest. Next week, temperatures will warm again back into the low 80s. No precipitation is expected for most areas through next work week. -Jeff