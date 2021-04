RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect another warm day today with lower valleys topping out in the upper 80′s. Breezy winds for Saturday with a cold front along with a few showers and thunderstorms are possible north of I-80. Cooler, near average temperatures Sunday into Monday then warm and dry conditions return middle into the end of next week.

8 Day Forecast

