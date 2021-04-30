Fire burning in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 11:25 PM: Fire officials say the fire has grown to about an acre. The property where it started consists mostly of outbuilding, pallets, abandoned vehicles and industrial/commercial debris. Fire crews are keeping the fire contained to the property and good progress is being made.

There are no reported injuries at this time and investigators are looking into what caused the fire. Fire officials say that an excavator is being brought in for overhaul and crews will be on the incident overnight.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews from several fire agencies are responding to a fire in the Sun Valley area.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported crews made good progress on the fire.

The fire is in the Quartz Lane and Stella Drive area of Sun Valley. It was reported around 9 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Details about what is burning were not immediately available. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said pallets are burning.

TMFR, Reno, Sparks Fire battling a large pallet fire in Sun Valley. Firefighters keeping fire contained to pallet yard. pic.twitter.com/JfEoLOOmhq — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 30, 2021

