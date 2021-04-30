Advertisement

City of Reno pushes ahead with new police station and aquatic center

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is moving forward with plans to build anew police station and rebuild the Moana Pool.

The combined cost of the projects is $45.8 million, which includes $14 million in pledges and grants from the William N. Pennington Foundation. All the money will be gathered in three years.

The aquatics facility will cost about $18.7 million. Moana Pool permanently closed in 2007. A non-profit group call Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics was formed to rebuild an aquatics facility. It led the design of the Moana Springs Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Current police headquarters were built in 1947. The city of Reno says the building is outdated, inefficient to operate, requires significant ongoing maintenance, lacks the space for the police force to grow and would require repairs of more than $7.8 million that don’t address workspace issues.

It is being built at the former location of the Reno Gazette-Journal at Kuenzli and Kirman streets. The cost is estimated to e $34.5 million.

The two plans were put on hold after the pandemic set in, but the Pennington Foundation granted the city an extension to meet deadlines.

“We are extremely grateful to The William N. Pennington Foundation for their vision and financial support,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of our City Council for moving these two important community projects forward. This landmark decision will allow us to offer a much-needed recreational asset and public safety hub to our residents in just a few years.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Moana Springs Aquatic & Fitness Center plans.
Moana Springs Aquatic & Fitness Center plans.(City of Reno)

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
Two people shot outside Reno bar identified
Jesse Bennett, 33, of Eugene, Ore.
Five-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit identified
The DMV will launch a new ad campaign educating people about the REAL ID.
DMV offers advice for upgrading to Real ID following deadline extension
Woman identified in NW Reno death investigation; suspect in custody
Fire burning in the area of Quartz Lane and Stella Drive in Sun Valley.
Fire contained in Sun Valley

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 20 new cases, 23 recoveries
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State...
Sisolak to have Nevada COVID-19 task force step back June 1
Department Motor Vehicles Facility in Reno
Real I.D. deadline extended 18 months
WCSO opens on Fridays for CCW pickup
WCSO opens on Fridays for CCW pickup