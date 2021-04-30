City of Reno pushes ahead with new police station and aquatic center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is moving forward with plans to build anew police station and rebuild the Moana Pool.

The combined cost of the projects is $45.8 million, which includes $14 million in pledges and grants from the William N. Pennington Foundation. All the money will be gathered in three years.

The aquatics facility will cost about $18.7 million. Moana Pool permanently closed in 2007. A non-profit group call Sierra Nevada Community Aquatics was formed to rebuild an aquatics facility. It led the design of the Moana Springs Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Current police headquarters were built in 1947. The city of Reno says the building is outdated, inefficient to operate, requires significant ongoing maintenance, lacks the space for the police force to grow and would require repairs of more than $7.8 million that don’t address workspace issues.

It is being built at the former location of the Reno Gazette-Journal at Kuenzli and Kirman streets. The cost is estimated to e $34.5 million.

The two plans were put on hold after the pandemic set in, but the Pennington Foundation granted the city an extension to meet deadlines.

“We are extremely grateful to The William N. Pennington Foundation for their vision and financial support,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of our City Council for moving these two important community projects forward. This landmark decision will allow us to offer a much-needed recreational asset and public safety hub to our residents in just a few years.”

