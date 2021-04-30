UPDATE: Missing boy found safe
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Oliver Ramirez has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy in the Lemmon Valley area.
Oliver Ramirez was last seen by family members shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Military Road and Tholl Drive.
Neighbors reported seeing him about 9 p.m. area of Frederick Drive and Tuck Circle.
The sheriff’s office described Oliver as 3 feet, 10 inches tall and about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, green-and-white pants and orange-and-black shoes.
Anyone who sees Oliver is asked to call 911.
