UPDATE: Missing boy found safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Oliver Ramirez has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy in the Lemmon Valley area.

Oliver Ramirez was last seen by family members shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Military Road and Tholl Drive.

Neighbors reported seeing him about 9 p.m. area of Frederick Drive and Tuck Circle.

The sheriff’s office described Oliver as 3 feet, 10 inches tall and about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, green-and-white pants and orange-and-black shoes.

Anyone who sees Oliver is asked to call 911.

