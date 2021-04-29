WCSO adds new K-9 officer to agency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Odin.

“(He’s) just a good tool to have to help us with our job,” said Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy, Charles Evans.

The newest member of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit is anxious to get started.

“They’ve lived in kennels their whole lives and this is the first time they’re shown some love I guess is the best way to put it,” said Evans.

Deputy Evans is Odin’s new handler. This pairing didn’t happen by accident.

Through a strict and thorough application process the agency chose Deputy Evans to travel to Indiana to select, and then work with Odin, for six weeks. The 16-month-old dog will be able to find drugs and other evidence on patrol that human members of the sheriff’s office might not be as keen on.

“They also find lost children, and elderly people who have not been able to care for themselves and have wandered off,” said the office’s K-9 sergeant, Jason Wood.

Odin and Deputy Evans have trainings every week, but they continue to bond a daily basis. Having Odin around can also bring peace to instances that start off tense.

“Someone who may want to fight us - if they see a dog they might think twice about that and that could calm the situation,” said Evans. “They might be willing to talk which would ultimately de-escalate the situation.”

For Wood, bringing on K-9 officers helps bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement.

“(People) can meet the dogs and realize that the officers and deputies are human as well,” Wood said. “We’re not out to hurt you, or hurt anybody. We’re out to keep everybody safe and to do our jobs.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team plans to hold a meet-and-greet event in June.

