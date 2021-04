RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The warmest weather of the year so far is in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Expect 80-degree temperatures for valleys, with highs in the 70s for Lake Tahoe. Expect breezy conditions with some cooling over the weekend into next week. This change will be a dry one. Be very careful with the elevated fire danger over the weekend. -Jeff