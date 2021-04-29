Thursday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The drying and warming trend continues into Friday, with many lower valleys reaching into the 80s each afternoon. Reno-Tahoe Airport is forecasted to see a high of 86 degrees today and we’ll see 80′s through Saturday, until temperatures bump back down into the 70′s. Temperatures will be cool but remain above average Saturday through the middle of next week. Increased afternoon and evening breezes are expected Friday into the weekend.

8 Day Forecast

